Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lucina Land Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lucina Land Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.44 crore

Net Loss of Lucina Land Development reported to Rs 33.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 155.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 57.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 166.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.16% to Rs 2.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.44-4.18 LP 2.779.95 -72 OPM %-9002.27418.90 --2233.21-307.74 - PBDT-32.31-13.89 -133 -55.32-24.72 -124 PBT-32.25-14.11 -129 -55.77-25.27 -121 NP-33.27-155.23 79 -57.07-166.39 66

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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