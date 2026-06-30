Lucina Land Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.44 crore

Net Loss of Lucina Land Development reported to Rs 33.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 155.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 57.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 166.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.16% to Rs 2.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.