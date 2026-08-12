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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit rises 43.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit rises 43.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:23 PM IST
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Sales rise 67.63% to Rs 189.47 crore

Net profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities rose 43.21% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.63% to Rs 189.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 113.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales189.47113.03 68 OPM %7.6210.00 -PBDT10.407.77 34 PBT8.596.31 36 NP6.434.49 43

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

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