Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit rises 43.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.63% to Rs 189.47 croreNet profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities rose 43.21% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.63% to Rs 189.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 113.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales189.47113.03 68 OPM %7.6210.00 -PBDT10.407.77 34 PBT8.596.31 36 NP6.434.49 43
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