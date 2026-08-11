Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 109.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.86% to Rs 1363.62 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 109.17% to Rs 86.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.86% to Rs 1363.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1026.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1363.621026.3713.9512.17180.65112.69132.0574.2486.6441.42

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