Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 109.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.86% to Rs 1363.62 croreNet profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 109.17% to Rs 86.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.86% to Rs 1363.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1026.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1363.621026.37 33 OPM %13.9512.17 -PBDT180.65112.69 60 PBT132.0574.24 78 NP86.6441.42 109
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