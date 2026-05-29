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Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.04% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:44 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.99% to Rs 1200.32 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 23.04% to Rs 54.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.99% to Rs 1200.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 923.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.27% to Rs 172.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.05% to Rs 4184.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3400.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1200.32923.37 30 4184.163400.39 23 OPM %10.338.59 -9.688.22 - PBDT118.9786.78 37 392.03291.05 35 PBT74.3353.45 39 240.37177.76 35 NP54.1043.97 23 172.47139.91 23

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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