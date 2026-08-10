Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.60% to Rs 1223.23 croreNet profit of Lumax Industries rose 41.14% to Rs 51.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.60% to Rs 1223.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 922.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1223.23922.52 33 OPM %8.978.87 -PBDT106.0979.97 33 PBT63.9748.28 32 NP51.0836.19 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content