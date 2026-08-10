Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.60% to Rs 1223.23 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 41.14% to Rs 51.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.60% to Rs 1223.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 922.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1223.23922.528.978.87106.0979.9763.9748.2851.0836.19

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