Lumino Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.29% to Rs 521.43 croreNet profit of Lumino Industries rose 32.40% to Rs 40.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 521.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 437.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales521.43437.11 19 OPM %13.5612.05 -PBDT58.8343.84 34 PBT54.3739.96 36 NP40.1730.34 32
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