In view of the above, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs 91,45,31,722 consisting of 45,72,65,861 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
In view of the above, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs 91,45,31,722 consisting of 45,72,65,861 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 6:04 PM IST