Lupin appoints Jeffrey Kindler and Alfonso Zulueta as Independent Directors on its Board

Lupin announced the appointment of Jeffrey Kindler and Alfonso Chito Zulueta as Independent Directors to its Board.

Kindler is an experienced healthcare executive, investor and advisor. He brings over four decades of business experience and has held leadership positions at some of the world's most recognized companies including Pfizer, where he served as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, as well as McDonald's Corporation and General Electric Company. Before that, he was a partner at law firm Williams & Connolly.

Kindler is currently CEO of Centrexion Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company, Senior Advisor to Blackstone, Operating Partner at ARTIS Ventures and Global Chair of GLG Institute.

Zulueta spent over three decades in various roles of increasing responsibility with Eli Lilly and Company, including as Vice President of Global Marketing, President of Global Oncology and Critical Care Products and most recently, as President of International responsible for all geographies outside the United States and Canada. He also served as a corporate officer and member of Eli Lilly and Company's Executive Committee. Zulueta previously served as member of the board of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations and the U.S.-Japan Business Council.

Zulueta currently serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the board of directors of Interpharma Investments Limited, the holding company of Zuellig Pharma, one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia.

