Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Lupin consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 33.32% to Rs 8217.23 crore

Net profit of Lupin rose 16.08% to Rs 1415.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1219.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.32% to Rs 8217.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6163.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8217.236163.75 33 OPM %29.8128.02 -PBDT2470.211714.52 44 PBT2017.361415.54 43 NP1415.001219.03 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit declines 17.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Siemens Energy India standalone net profit rises 67.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Prime Focus reports standalone net loss of Rs 79.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates negative opening for Dalal Street

Groarc Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Next Story