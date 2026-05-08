Lupin consolidated net profit rises 89.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.90% to Rs 7391.91 crore

Net profit of Lupin rose 89.04% to Rs 1460.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 772.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.90% to Rs 7391.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5562.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.51% to Rs 5332.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3281.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.86% to Rs 27487.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22192.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.