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Lupin consolidated net profit rises 89.04% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 32.90% to Rs 7391.91 crore

Net profit of Lupin rose 89.04% to Rs 1460.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 772.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.90% to Rs 7391.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5562.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.51% to Rs 5332.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3281.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.86% to Rs 27487.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22192.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7391.915562.20 33 27487.5422192.11 24 OPM %33.6323.75 -32.0723.81 - PBDT2506.131289.02 94 8805.965184.26 70 PBT2059.34895.84 130 7430.464015.00 85 NP1460.34772.52 89 5332.843281.62 63

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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