Lupin gains as receives USFDA tentative nod for generic Xtandi tablets

Lupin rose 2.21% to Rs 2,393.80 after it has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Enzalutamide Tablets in strengths of 40 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg, and 160 mg.

The approval covers the 40 mg and 80 mg tablets as bioequivalent to Astellas' reference listed drug (RLD), Xtandi, for the approved indication. While Xtandi is currently marketed in 40 mg and 80 mg strengths, Lupin's tentatively approved 120 mg and 160 mg tablets are expected to provide healthcare providers and patients with additional dosing flexibility.

Enzalutamide is indicated for the treatment of certain types of prostate cancer.