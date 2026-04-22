Lupin announced the launch of Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets in the U.S., in strengths of 5 mg/500 mg, 5 mg/1,000 mg, 10 mg/500 mg, and 10 mg/1,000 mg, following approval from the U.S. FDA.

The product is bioequivalent to Xigduo XR and will be marketed for the same indications as per the approved labeling.

Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride is a combination medication used to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.