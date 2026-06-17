Lupin announced the launch of Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg, in the United States following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA).

The product is bioequivalent to Edarbi of Azurity Pharmaceuticals and is indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults to lower blood pressure.

Lupin said it is the exclusive first-to-file applicant for the product and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity in the US market.

According to IQVIA MAT April 2026 data, Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 53.5 million in the United States.