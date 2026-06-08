Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches Luforbec inhaler in Spain

In collaboration with ERN

Lupin today announced its strategic collaboration with LABORATORIOS ERN S.A. (ERN), a well-established Spanish pharmaceutical company, for the launch of Luforbec (beclometasone/formoterol) 100/6, a fixed dose combination in a pressurized metered dose inhaler, for the treatment of adult asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in Spain.

This collaboration combines Lupin's global respiratory expertise and proven pMDI manufacturing excellence and ERN's robust national reach and deep customer relationships, marking an exciting milestone in expanding high-quality respiratory care to patients across Spain.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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