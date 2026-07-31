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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches Sugammadex Injection in U.S. market

Lupin announced that following approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application, the company launched Sugammadex Injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial in the United States.

Lupin's Sugammadex Injection is the bioequivalent to Bridion Injection of Merck, Sharp & Dohme LLC (Merck) and is indicated for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adults and pediatric patients aged 2 years and older undergoing surgery.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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