Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 2268.1, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% slide in NIFTY and a 22.17% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Lupin Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2268.1, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24450. The Sensex is at 78139.58, down 0.51%.Lupin Ltd has lost around 9.01% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26479.55, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.47 lakh shares in last one month.