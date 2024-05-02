Lupin Ltd spurts 0.37%, up for fifth straight session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1652, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 132.79% in last one year as compared to a 25.4% jump in NIFTY and a 52.16% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Lupin Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1652, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 22684.5. The Sensex is at 74680.62, up 0.27%. Lupin Ltd has gained around 2.9% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18970.6, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1659, up 0.88% on the day. Lupin Ltd is up 132.79% in last one year as compared to a 25.4% jump in NIFTY and a 52.16% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.39 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News