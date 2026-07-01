Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin receives EMA approval for Pediatric Indication of NaMuscla

Lupin receives EMA approval for Pediatric Indication of NaMuscla

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Lupin today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved a change to the terms of marketing authorization for NaMuscla, supported by the Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP). The approval includes two new dosage strengths, 62 mg and 83 mg capsules, in addition to the existing 167 mg, and the revised indications that cover symptomatic treatment of myotonia in children (6C11 years, weighing at least 20 kg), adolescents (12C17 years), and adults (8 years) with non-dystrophic myotonic disorder.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR slumps back beyond Rs 95 per dollar mark as dollar stays firm; positive local equities cap downside

Nifty reclaims 24,000 as auto, FMCG stocks drive market rebound

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.58%

Markets rebound sharply as GST collections stay strong and crude oil eases

Nifty July futures trade at premium

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story