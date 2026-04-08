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Lupin receives USFDA approval for Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride XR Tablets

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Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
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Lupin today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 5 mg/500 mg, 5 mg/1,000 mg, 10 mg/500 mg, 10 mg/1,000 mg. The company also received tentative approval for Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 2.5 mg/1,000 mg.

The U.S. FDA has approved Lupin's Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets as bioequivalent to Xigduo XR for the indications in the approved labeling.

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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