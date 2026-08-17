Lupin receives USFDA approval for Pitolisant Tablets, 4.45 mg and 17.8 mg

The U.S. FDA has approved Lupin's Pitolisant Tablets, 4.45 mg and 17.8 mg, as bioequivalent to Wakix for the indications in the approved labeling.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
The U.S. FDA has approved Lupin's Pitolisant Tablets, 4.45 mg and 17.8 mg, as bioequivalent to Wakix for the indications in the approved labeling.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST