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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin receives USFDA approval for Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate for Oral Suspension

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate for Oral Suspension

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
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Lupin announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate for Oral Suspension, 5 g/packet and 10 g/packet.

The U.S. FDA has approved Lupin's Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate for Oral Suspension, 5 g/packet and 10 g/packet as bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Lokelma for Oral Suspension of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP and is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemia in adults.

Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate for Oral Suspension (RLD Lokelma) had estimated annual sales of USD 568 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT Jun 2026).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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