Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin's US arm enters into USD 30 million settlement agreement with Humana

Lupin's US arm enters into USD 30 million settlement agreement with Humana

Image
Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. USA (LPI), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has been involved in multiple civil lawsuits alleging anticompetitive behavior related to certain products and violation of federal and state antitrust laws. These multiple civil lawsuits were then combined into the collection of similar cases referred to as In Re Generic Pharmaceuticals Antitrust Litigation (Litigation), located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

While LPI denies the allegations but considering that other defendants have recently settled the case and in order to avoid the costs and uncertainties of continued Litigation, LPI has entered into a Settlement Agreement (Agreement) with one of the Plaintiffs namely Humana Inc. (Humana).

Under the terms of the Agreement, LPI will pay USD 30 million (US Dollars Thirty million) in consideration for a full and final release of all claims against LPI and its current and former parents, affiliates, directors, employees and officers by Humana. This amount of settlement has already been provided in the Company's prior consolidated financial results. The settlement explicitly states that LPI denies all allegations made against it, and that the Agreement does not imply any admission of liability or unlawful conduct by LPI.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 66.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 83.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Roselabs Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 120.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: HDFC Life Insurance Co, Wipro, Alok Industries, VST Industries, Waaree Renewable Tech

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story