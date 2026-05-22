Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.77% to Rs 869.07 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries declined 8.75% to Rs 43.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.77% to Rs 869.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 813.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.21% to Rs 103.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 2915.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2570.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.