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Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.75% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.77% to Rs 869.07 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries declined 8.75% to Rs 43.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.77% to Rs 869.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 813.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.21% to Rs 103.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 2915.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2570.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales869.07813.98 7 2915.182570.25 13 OPM %7.399.41 -6.159.17 - PBDT64.5372.06 -10 173.64244.72 -29 PBT56.6665.54 -14 143.62220.66 -35 NP43.8848.09 -9 103.80165.31 -37

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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