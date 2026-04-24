Lux Industries slips after promoter pact, outlines three-way demerger

Lux Industries declined 5% to Rs 1669 after the company disclosed a restructuring plan following a family settlement among its promoters.

Members of the Todi family promoter group entered into a Family Settlement Agreement on 22 April 2026 to realign ownership, management and business interests. The company clarified it is not a party to the agreement, though the changes will shape its future structure.

The agreement involves three promoter branches - Ashok Kumar Todi (AKT), Pradip Kumar Todi (PKT) and Navin Kumar Todi (KKT) families.

The board has granted in-principle approval for a demerger of the business into three verticals. Under the proposed structure, Vertical A and Vertical C will be spun off into two separate listed entities, while Vertical B will remain with Lux Industries.

Vertical A, aligned with the AKT family, will house brands such as Lux Cozi, Lux Parker, ONN and Lux Cottswool, with manufacturing units in Dankuni (West Bengal), Sankrail (West Bengal), Tajpur Road (Punjab) and Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu). Vertical B, which will continue within the company under the PKT family, includes brands like Lux Venus, Lux Nitro, Lux Inferno and Lyra, supported by facilities in West Bengal, Ludhiana (Punjab), Tronica City (Uttar Pradesh) and Avinashi (Tamil Nadu). Vertical C, aligned with the KKT family, will be demerged into another listed entity and will include brands such as Lux Classic, GenX, Lux Karishma, Lux Amore and Lux Champion, with manufacturing concentrated in Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu).