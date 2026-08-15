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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LWS Knitwear standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

LWS Knitwear standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
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Sales decline 5.28% to Rs 12.38 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear declined 33.33% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.28% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.3813.07 -5 OPM %5.498.11 -PBDT0.240.37 -35 PBT0.240.35 -31 NP0.180.27 -33

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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