Lyka Labs consolidated net profit rises 122.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.10% to Rs 42.31 croreNet profit of Lyka Labs rose 122.58% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 42.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales42.3133.03 28 OPM %10.7511.17 -PBDT3.963.46 14 PBT1.951.35 44 NP2.070.93 123
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