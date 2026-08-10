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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lyka Labs consolidated net profit rises 122.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Lyka Labs consolidated net profit rises 122.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 28.10% to Rs 42.31 crore

Net profit of Lyka Labs rose 122.58% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 42.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales42.3133.03 28 OPM %10.7511.17 -PBDT3.963.46 14 PBT1.951.35 44 NP2.070.93 123

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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