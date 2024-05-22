Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lyka Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lyka Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 24.87% to Rs 27.77 crore

Net Loss of Lyka Labs reported to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 27.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 111.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.7722.24 25 111.1993.07 19 OPM %7.2714.79 -14.1418.09 - PBDT1.250.88 42 12.288.37 47 PBT-1.65-2.59 36 -0.52-5.78 91 NP-2.13-3.01 29 -2.49-13.21 81

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

