M & B Engineering consolidated net profit declines 5.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 363.71 crore

Net profit of M & B Engineering declined 5.33% to Rs 27.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 363.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 313.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.23% to Rs 92.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.43% to Rs 1259.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 988.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.