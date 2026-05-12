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M & B Engineering consolidated net profit declines 5.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 363.71 crore

Net profit of M & B Engineering declined 5.33% to Rs 27.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 363.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 313.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.23% to Rs 92.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.43% to Rs 1259.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 988.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales363.71313.64 16 1259.72988.55 27 OPM %10.4113.25 -11.2312.78 - PBDT39.7838.46 3 139.77114.75 22 PBT35.7634.87 3 124.71102.24 22 NP27.0028.52 -5 92.6477.05 20

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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