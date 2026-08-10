M & B Engineering consolidated net profit rises 22.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.49% to Rs 291.10 crore

Net profit of M & B Engineering rose 22.01% to Rs 21.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.49% to Rs 291.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 237.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.291.10237.6510.5412.4032.9628.0129.2724.4321.9017.95

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