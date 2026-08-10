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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M & B Engineering consolidated net profit rises 22.01% in the June 2026 quarter

M & B Engineering consolidated net profit rises 22.01% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.49% to Rs 291.10 crore

Net profit of M & B Engineering rose 22.01% to Rs 21.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.49% to Rs 291.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 237.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales291.10237.65 22 OPM %10.5412.40 -PBDT32.9628.01 18 PBT29.2724.43 20 NP21.9017.95 22

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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