M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 77.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.11% to Rs 26.34 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) rose 77.59% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 26.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.28% to Rs 20.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.01% to Rs 97.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.