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M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 77.59% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.11% to Rs 26.34 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) rose 77.59% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 26.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.28% to Rs 20.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.01% to Rs 97.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.3426.37 0 97.3392.69 5 OPM %28.4014.22 -25.8424.90 - PBDT8.735.33 64 27.8825.24 10 PBT8.505.23 63 27.0024.62 10 NP6.183.48 78 20.0217.99 11

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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