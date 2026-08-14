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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 28.42% to Rs 15.79 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.42% to Rs 15.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.7922.06 -28 OPM %4.24-1.31 -PBDT0.170.14 21 PBT0.150.13 15 NP0.160.08 100

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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