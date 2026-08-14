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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M Lakhamsi Industries standalone net profit rises 46.15% in the June 2026 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries standalone net profit rises 46.15% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales decline 37.94% to Rs 13.69 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 46.15% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 37.94% to Rs 13.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.6922.06 -38 OPM %5.11-1.13 -PBDT0.200.19 5 PBT0.190.17 12 NP0.190.13 46

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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