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M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 34.39% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.06% to Rs 429.02 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings rose 34.39% to Rs 44.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 429.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.03% to Rs 98.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 1573.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1510.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales429.02369.64 16 1573.301510.93 4 OPM %18.8319.71 -17.8019.60 - PBDT63.1565.69 -4 217.39258.93 -16 PBT35.4440.13 -12 114.27165.67 -31 NP44.7433.29 34 98.67121.86 -19

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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