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M M Forgings standalone net profit rises 32.80% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.66% to Rs 412.70 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings rose 32.80% to Rs 48.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.66% to Rs 412.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 353.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.83% to Rs 113.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 1528.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1462.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales412.70353.77 17 1528.591462.71 5 OPM %18.9420.47 -18.0220.11 - PBDT63.4165.54 -3 221.62262.37 -16 PBT38.7142.89 -10 129.42179.92 -28 NP48.1036.22 33 113.31136.24 -17

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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