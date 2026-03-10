M&M production gains as production rises 13% YoY in Feb'26

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose 2.09% to Rs 3,253.75 after the company reported a 13.13% increase in production to 94,550 units in February 2026, compared with 83,575 units in February 2025.

The auto major's total sales stood at 96,718 units in February 2026, registering a growth of 18.14% on a YoY basis, while exports rose 11.44% YoY to 3,477 units in February 2026.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.