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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M M Rubber Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

M M Rubber Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 1:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net profit of M M Rubber Co reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.249.20 22 OPM %12.46-0.87 -PBDT1.13-0.33 LP PBT0.92-0.49 LP NP0.92-0.49 LP

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

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