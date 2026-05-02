Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2026 stood at Rs 94,627 vehicles, a growth of 14%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, the company sold 56,331 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 8% and overall, 57,833 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 23,427.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M said, The year 2027 has begun on a positive note in April by achieving SUV sales of 56,331 units, a growth of 8% and total vehicle sales of 94,627 units, a 14% growth over the same month last year.

Under Farm Equipment Business, the company tractor sales (domestic + exports) during April 2026 were at 48,411 units, up 20.86%, as against 40,054 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 2,007 units. Domestic sales in April 2026 were at 46,404 units, as against 38,516 units in April 2025, reflecting a 20% year-on-year growth. Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra, said We have sold 46,404 tractors in the domestic market during April 2026 registering a growth of 20% over last year. This strong performance was delivered despite the absence of Chaitra Navratri in April this year, unlike last year when April included seven Navratri days. In the export markets, we have sold 2,007 tractors, a growth of 30% over last year.

Further, the companys Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T) for the month of April 2026 stood at 3011 vehicles, 11% YoY growth. This segment includes operations under Mahindra Trucks & Buses division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra (SML). Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47% to Rs 4674.64 crore on 24.4% increase in net sales to Rs 51579.95 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.