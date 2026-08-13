M Tek Copper standalone net profit rises 0.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 73.72% to Rs 80.26 croreNet profit of M Tek Copper rose 0.96% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 73.72% to Rs 80.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales80.2646.20 74 OPM %3.614.37 -PBDT2.001.39 44 PBT1.601.03 55 NP1.051.04 1
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