M Tek Copper standalone net profit rises 0.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 73.72% to Rs 80.26 crore

Net profit of M Tek Copper rose 0.96% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 73.72% to Rs 80.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.80.2646.203.614.372.001.391.601.031.051.04

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