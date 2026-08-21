M.V.K. Agro Food Product consolidated net profit rises 84.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 105.94% to Rs 65.55 croreNet profit of M.V.K. Agro Food Product rose 84.93% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 105.94% to Rs 65.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.5531.83 106 OPM %10.7918.35 -PBDT9.774.99 96 PBT7.643.82 100 NP6.383.45 85
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