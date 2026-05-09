Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1567.71% to Rs 32.02 crore

Net Loss of Mac Charles (India) reported to Rs 15.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 36.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1567.71% to Rs 32.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 116.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 105.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1022.08% to Rs 110.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.