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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mach Travel Solutions consolidated net profit rises 298.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Mach Travel Solutions consolidated net profit rises 298.70% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:09 PM IST
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Sales rise 538.06% to Rs 144.33 crore

Net profit of Mach Travel Solutions rose 298.70% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 538.06% to Rs 144.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales144.3322.62 538 OPM %4.774.86 -PBDT8.671.49 482 PBT8.241.39 493 NP6.141.54 299

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

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