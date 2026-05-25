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Machhar Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 4.43 crore

Net profit of Machhar Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 286.67% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 15.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.434.01 10 15.5615.68 -1 OPM %7.006.23 -7.262.93 - PBDT0.360.26 38 1.230.61 102 PBT0.270.22 23 0.840.19 342 NP0.160.08 100 0.580.15 287

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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