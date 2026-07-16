Machhar Industries consolidated net profit rises 163.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 73.22% to Rs 6.08 croreNet profit of Machhar Industries rose 163.64% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 73.22% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.083.51 73 OPM %8.066.27 -PBDT0.490.22 123 PBT0.390.12 225 NP0.290.11 164
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