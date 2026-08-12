Machino Plastics standalone net profit declines 66.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 133.01 crore

Net profit of Machino Plastics declined 66.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 133.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 112.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.133.01112.849.548.396.515.911.103.560.682.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News