Machino Plastics standalone net profit declines 66.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 133.01 croreNet profit of Machino Plastics declined 66.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 133.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 112.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales133.01112.84 18 OPM %9.548.39 -PBDT6.515.91 10 PBT1.103.56 -69 NP0.682.00 -66
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