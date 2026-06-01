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Machino Plastics standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 33.96% to Rs 143.08 crore

Net profit of Machino Plastics declined 92.86% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.96% to Rs 143.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.58% to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.88% to Rs 490.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 386.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales143.08106.81 34 490.73386.78 27 OPM %8.537.58 -7.388.49 - PBDT5.344.96 8 17.8921.28 -16 PBT0.242.62 -91 2.6411.21 -76 NP0.253.50 -93 1.328.56 -85

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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