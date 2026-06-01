Machino Plastics standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.96% to Rs 143.08 crore

Net profit of Machino Plastics declined 92.86% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.96% to Rs 143.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.58% to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.88% to Rs 490.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 386.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.