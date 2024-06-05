Machino Plastics standalone net profit rises 583.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 81.41 crore

Net profit of Machino Plastics rose 583.33% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 81.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 130.63% to Rs 3.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.81% to Rs 336.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 330.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

81.4180.19336.19330.228.435.867.756.434.753.1519.4415.011.210.115.242.141.230.183.691.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News