Machino Plastics standalone net profit rises 583.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 81.41 crore

Net profit of Machino Plastics rose 583.33% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 81.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 130.63% to Rs 3.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.81% to Rs 336.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 330.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales81.4180.19 2 336.19330.22 2 OPM %8.435.86 -7.756.43 - PBDT4.753.15 51 19.4415.01 30 PBT1.210.11 1000 5.242.14 145 NP1.230.18 583 3.691.60 131

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

