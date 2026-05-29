Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 0.170.21 -19 OPM %-550.00100.00 --417.65-185.71 - PBDT-0.300.11 PL -0.25-0.17 -47 PBT-0.320.11 PL -0.30-0.17 -76 NP-0.320.11 PL -0.30-0.17 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tai Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 223.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Ace Stonecraft standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Vikas Wsp reports standalone net loss of Rs 40.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story