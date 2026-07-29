Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 110.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 56.05% to Rs 95.24 croreNet profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 110.09% to Rs 9.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 56.05% to Rs 95.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales95.2461.03 56 OPM %16.1912.98 -PBDT15.107.87 92 PBT12.956.11 112 NP9.584.56 110
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