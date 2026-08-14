Madala Holdings standalone net profit declines 22.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 3.86 crore

Net profit of Madala Holdings declined 22.75% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.863.3960.1074.937.265.283.534.863.434.44

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