Madala Holdings standalone net profit declines 22.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 3.86 croreNet profit of Madala Holdings declined 22.75% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.863.39 14 OPM %60.1074.93 -PBDT7.265.28 38 PBT3.534.86 -27 NP3.434.44 -23
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