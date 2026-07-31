Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 16.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.95% to Rs 88.37 crore

Net profit of Madhav Infra Projects declined 16.31% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 88.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.88.3787.5417.4719.5111.5512.358.328.986.267.48

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