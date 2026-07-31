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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 16.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 16.31% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 0.95% to Rs 88.37 crore

Net profit of Madhav Infra Projects declined 16.31% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 88.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales88.3787.54 1 OPM %17.4719.51 -PBDT11.5512.35 -6 PBT8.328.98 -7 NP6.267.48 -16

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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